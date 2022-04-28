Live NFL Draft Updates: NFC East

Live NFL Draft Updates: NFC Eastget the free app
(CBSDFW.com) - Draft night is finally here.
The first round of the NFL draft is now underway and Dallas Cowboys fans are anxious to see what Jerry Jones and the organization will do. Currently, Dallas has the 24th pick, but Jones has previously said he would be willing to move up in the draft.
Cowboys fans will also be watching to see what the New York Giants (#5 and #7), Philadelphia Eagles (#15), and Washington Commanders (#11) will do during the first round.
This page will update throughout the night with draft updates from the Cowboys and the rest of the teams in the NFC East.
Cowboys fans ready for the draft
CBS DFW's Desmond Purnell is at the Dallas Cowboys draft party in Frisco and will have reaction from fans throughout the evening.
Bill Jones talks with NFL draft analyst
Our Bill Jones spoke recently spoke with NFL draft analyst with The Athletic, Dane Brugler. The two talked about needs for the team and Dane revealed his prediction for the Cowboy's first-round pick.
Here's their full conversation: