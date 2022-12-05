Aaron Dean Trial: Live updates

Aaron Dean Trial: Live updatesget the free app
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Her name is on streets in Fort Worth, her pictures painted on walls, and starting today, a jury will begin to determine if Atatiana Jefferson's death three years ago was murder by a police officer.
A jury of 12 will make the decision on whether Dean remains free or spends up to life in prison. There are eight men and six women, and while some are jurors of color, there will be no Black jurors.
They're expected to take more than a week to present testimony and evidence before handing the case over to the jury for a verdict.
Proceedings end for the day
11:30 a.m. — Judge Gallagher said he is going to stop a little earlier than anticipated because the next witnesses testimony is assumed to be lengthy. Proceedings are expected to resume at 9 a.m. tomorrow.
Gallery member sworn in as witness
11:17 a.m. — Jefferson's nephew cross-examination was paused shortly before Judge George Gallagher called a gallery member to the bench and said he noticed them gesturing to the 11-year-old witness. The gallery member was then sworn in as a witness and told to go sit in the hallway.
"I have noticed that throughout the testimony, you have been gesturing to this witness. I cannot have that. So, I've sworn you in as a witness. If you will sit outside in the hallway, we will call you in when we need you."
Jefferson's nephew brought back on stand
10:53 a.m. — After a break, Jefferson's nephew was brought back on the stand to be cross-examined by Dean's defense after attorneys discussed brought up a discrepancy between his earlier statements and his testimony.
Courtroom takes break
10:28 a.m. — The courtroom has taken a break following Jefferson's 11-year-old nephew taking the stand. Judge George Gallagher says they will resume at 10:45 a.m.
First witness takes the stand
10:07 a.m. — Atatiana Jefferson's nephew is the first witness called to the stand. He was inside the home when Jefferson was shot and killed by Dean over three years ago.
"I saw my auntie crying. So, I thought it had to be something serious," after he witnessed her fall to the ground.
Defense wraps up opening statement
10:06 a.m. — Defense attorney Miles Brissette has wrapped up his opening statement. He asked the jury to consider what Dean knew at the time of the shooting and the threat he may have perceived.
Dean's attorney lays out defense
9:45 a.m. — After declining to make an opening statement, defense attorney Miles Brissette is laying out Dean's defense.
"This case is about facts, not emotion."
State presents its case
9:21 a.m. — Tarrant County prosecutor Ashlea Deener states the prosecution's case against Dean.
"After you look at all of the evidence in this case, you will be sure beyond a reasonable doubt that this is murder. You're gonna know that this is not self defense."
Dean enters not guilty plea
9:19 a.m. — Dean enters an initial plea of not guilty in the initial hearing.
Opening statements begin
9 a.m. — Opening statements have begun.