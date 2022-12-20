Aaron Dean Trial Day 10: Live updates

Aaron Dean Trial Day 10: Live updatesget the free app
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After being found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean will now face sentencing.
Jurors spent most of the day Monday in deliberations before wrapping around 5:30 p.m. They will continue deliberating Tuesday.
Legal experts warn not to read too much into this, but believe that there's at least some division among jurors over whether Dean should serve serious time in prison.
The ex-cop sat in the courtroom all day after a weekend in jail while Jefferson's loved ones gathered outside for a moment of silence and a prayer. He could receive a sentence ranging from probation to 20 years.
Dean's sentencing phase will be streamed live on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.
