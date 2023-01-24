CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Community members mourn loss of Zechariah Trevino, who was shot at Whataburger last week

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police have made three arrests in last Friday's shooting that left 16-year-old Zechariah Trevino dead and his 17-year-old cousin seriously injured.

17-year-old Daniel Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez, and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Monday night, the community and victims' family came together grieve.

"I'm a mother. I'm grieving. I'm hurting," said Erica Trevino, Zechariah's mother. Her son was a student at Paschal High School and soon to be dad.

Trevino said seeing everyone gather outside University United Methodist Church "...for the whole community to come together, that was a big thing for us"

"Our prankster of the family. Our jokester. He always kept himself in line. He's always worked since he was 11," Trevino said.

Last Friday afternoon, he was killed in a shooting across the street from Pascal High School and University United Methodist Church – outside Whataburger, where he worked.

"I know that my son jumped in front of her," Trevino said.

All of this has taken a toll on the community.

"We need to take care of each other and that's what we're hoping to begin to do tonight," said University United Methodist Church Pastor Beth Evers.

Evers also addressed teen gun violence.

"What we've heard, even from the teens in our youth group, is a sense that this is normal," she said.

"We shouldn't be afraid to go to the store or to get something to eat or to go to school," Trevino said. "Gun violence ain't okay and it starts at home."

To those who took her son's life, Erica says this: "I'm going to pray for you and I forgive you with everything that I have in me and I only hope you find your way from here."

Trevino says she needed to say that for herself. She says this should have never happened - and hopes other young people will learn from this.