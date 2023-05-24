Ypsilanti native championing friend's legacy with clothing brand

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Ypsilanti native is carrying on the legacy of his late best friend with the launch of a clothing line.

"I was just scared. I was just a hard situation," Mark Cook said. "It was just devastating. My best friend, Ricky Love, just out of nowhere, 27 years old, he died from cancer."

When Cook lost his best friend to a highly aggressive form of lymphoma nearly five years ago, he says he gained an angel. That's what inspired his clothing brand.

"Once he passed, I felt like I had to find my purpose," Cook said.

A purpose is what the now-engaged father of four uncovered when he started Legendary Angels.

Launched last year, the brand has already sold hundreds of items.

"[I'm going] to push the story forever because it deserves to be heard," Cook said.

When people make a purchase, Cook wants them to know the brand is bigger than him. The brand is a dedication to all the legendary lives lost and a celebration of the legacy they've left behind.

"The Legendary Angels brand is dedicated to all the legendary people in our lives," Cook said.