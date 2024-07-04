Suspect with gun in Yellowstone National Park dies after shootout with rangers

Suspect dead after shooting at Yellowstone Suspect dead after shooting at Yellowstone National Park 00:58

A person with a gun who authorities say was making threats in Yellowstone National Park died after a shootout with park rangers, officials said in a statement Thursday.

Authorities had responded to a report of an individual with a firearm "who was making threats" at Canyon Village in the central part of the park, officials said.

When the park rangers contacted the suspect, there was "an exchange of gunfire" between the person and law enforcement rangers, park officials said. The suspect died during the incident. Authorities have not released the person's identity.

One law enforcement ranger was injured in the shooting, the statement said, and was taken to a hospital where the ranger is in stable condition.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident along with support from the National Park Service, the statement said.