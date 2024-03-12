Woman who shot mother, daughter in Sterling Heights incident will not be charged, prosecutors say

(CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said it will not charge a woman who shot two other women last month in Sterling Heights, concluding that the shooting was self-defense.

Prosecutors said the woman, who has a valid concealed pistol license, fired a shot when the mother and daughter got out of their car and started attacking her.

Prosecutors also requested an investigation into the two women for potential charges. However, it was determined that no charges would be filed following the investigation and speaking with witnesses and the CPL holder.

"Denying charges on the ground of self-defense is a recognition of the inherent right to protect oneself when faced with imminent danger," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 on Hall Road near Schoenherr Road.

Sterling Heights police said the woman, who was driving a Dodge Durango, stopped at a stop sign in a shopping plaza when a Jeep Compass stopped directly behind her. The two women in the Compass got out of their car and approached the driver's side of the Durango, physically assaulting her.

Prosecutors say a nearby bystander who witnessed the attack attempted to intervene. That's when the woman pulled out her gun and fired a shot. The bystander ran away after hearing the gunfire.

Authorities say a 911 caller stated, "Those two girls tried to attack the shooter…those two girls were beating up on her."

The two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.