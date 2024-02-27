Two women shot after Sterling Heights road rage incident

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 27, 2024

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say two women are hospitalized Tuesday after a road rage incident in Sterling Heights.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Hall Road near Schoenherr Road.

Police say a woman, who is a CPL holder, pulled into a parking lot as she was being followed by another vehicle that had two women inside. They all got out of their cars, and the woman who was being followed fired shots, striking the other driver and her passenger.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Police say the woman who fired shots stayed at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.