Woman who slammed 10-year-old girl's head into display at Somerset Mall sentenced to probation

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman who has pleaded guilty to slamming a 10-year-old girl's head in a display at Somerset Mall is sentenced to 18 months probation.

Reanna Valentine, 25, pleaded guilty to assault in February, a month after she attacked the child.

Valentine was sentenced to four days in jail, but that has been credited as time served.

On Jan. 12, Troy police responded to the mall on W. Big Beaver Road, where a witness reported the assault. Police say the assault was unprovoked, and the child told authorities that Valentine laughed and smiled at her following the incident.

Police say Valentine left the mall but returned the next day and was arrested.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 4:43 PM EDT

