Woman reunited with diamond ring she lost at Michigan Central

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman was reunited with her wedding ring on Tuesday night.

Shahlaa Idan lost her ring at Michigan Central Station last month, never expecting to see it again.

"My husband told me he'd buy me a new one," Idan told CBS Detroit. "I was so sad still because it wasn't the same one."

So Idan decided to take one last look online and search "found rings." That's when she stumbled across a post by Yelitsa Jean-Charles.

"It was my ring," Idan said.

After a few days of verifying and deciding where to meet, Idan and Jean-Charles met at the same place where the ring was lost.

"We really need people like you in the world," Idan said to Jean-Charles after she got the ring back. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Jean-Charles told CBS News Detroit she had nearly lost hope that the rightful owner would ever find them.

"We said, maybe they're not online or maybe they were just visiting," Jean-Charles said. "We said we were going to give it another day. The next morning we got Shalaa's message."

Both women were ecstatic outside of Michigan Central Tuesday night, and say this is the beauty of the internet.

"Thank you to everyone who helped us find it," Idan said.

"I want to see more of those types of stories because things are really challenging now," Jean-Charles said. "If we can do good, I want to see more of that."