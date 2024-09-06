Woman hospitalized after manhole explosion in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a manhole explosion on Friday in Detroit.

A city spokesperson said the explosion happened at Congress Street and Woodward Avenue. Officials say a woman was nearby when the explosion occurred and was transported to a hospital. They say that she was not hit by the manhole cover but her current condition is unknown.

Officials say there was no structural damage to the roadway.

DTE Energy and the Detroit Fire Department are investigating the cause of the explosion. DTE confirmed that the manhole does not belong to the company and is just helping the fire department with the investigation.

"At DTE Gas, the safety of our customers and communities is our top priority. We are currently working with the Detroit Fire Department to investigate the cause of an incident in downtown Detroit in which a cover raised from a manhole not belonging to DTE. Service remains on for DTE customers in the area while the investigation continues," a DTE spokesperson said.