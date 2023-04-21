Watch CBS News
Woman extracted from vehicle after crash in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman was injured after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in West Bloomfield.

The crash happened in the area of Orchard Lake and Maple roads. 

West Bloomfield Police say the driver was traveling on northbound Orchard Lake Road when she lost control and her vehicle rolled. She was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

