Woman arrested for allegedly vandalizing Royal Oak synagogue with antisemitic graffiti

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 35-year-old Clinton Township woman has been arrested for allegedly spray-painting antisemitic graffiti on the building of a Royal Oak synagogue.

According to the Royal Oak Police Department, officers responded to the incident around 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28 after a passerby noticed the antisemitic graffiti on Woodward Avenue Shul, a Jewish community center. A swastika symbol was drawn on the building as well as pro-Nazi propaganda.

Royal Oak detectives worked with the FBI, Jewish Community Security and the Farmington Hills Police Department in identifying the suspect.

The woman is suspected of spray-painting the graffiti on April 27. She was arrested by members of the Farmington Hills Directed Patrol Unit on May 1.

"The swift apprehension of the suspect is a perfect example of how our relationships with the community and collaboration with our law enforcement partners bring incidents like these to a close. I'm proud of our continued partnership with the Jewish Community Security and the tireless efforts of our detectives and law enforcement partners who were critical to this investigation," said Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore in a statement.