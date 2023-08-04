Woman, 40, dies after Saline parking lot shooting

SALINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman who was shot in a domestic situation on Thursday in Saline has died from her injuries.

According to the Saline Police Department, the woman was identified as 40-year-old Amber Jo Thomas, of Lenawee County. Police say the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

At about 11:30 a.m., Saline officers responded to the 600 Block Woodland Drive, for calls of an active shooter situation in the parking of the UAW Local 892 building.

Thomas and another person were shot and taken to a hospital. The other victim, a 67-year-old man, is in stable condition.

The suspect, a 58-year-old man, fled the scene and was involved in a head-on crash in the area of A. Ann Arbor and Willis roads. The suspect was taken into custody after the crash and the weapon has been recovered. The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Thomas and the suspect were previously in a relationship, and the two victims were casual acquaintances.

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik says they were holding active shooter training at the Saline High School at the time of the incident, leading to a quick response time from all agencies.