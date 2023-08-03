Saline police respond to active shooter situation at assisted living center

Saline police respond to active shooter situation at assisted living center

SALINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Saline Police Department responded to an active shooter situation at an assisted living center Thursday.

At about 11:47 a.m., Saline police posted on Facebook that officers responded to the Linden Square Assisted Living Center, located at 650 Woodland Drive, for an active shooter situation.

Police say city and school buildings went into a temporary lockdown.

Two people were shot, and the suspect is in custody. Two people were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

In addition, police say there is no further threat to the community.

Officials from Linden Square Assisted Living Center say all residents are safe.

No other information has been released at this time.