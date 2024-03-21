Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday for portions of Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - It may be spring, but it definitely feels more like winter as another chance for accumulating snow moves into Michigan on Friday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Lapeer, and Sanilac counties beginning at 6 a.m. Friday and will expire at midnight on Saturday. The counties have the best chance to see our greatest snowfall amounts. We can expect areas, especially north of M-59, to receive on the higher end of snow accumulation.

Snow will begin in the morning. Most of us should start to see the first flakes around 6 a.m.; however, there is some dry air in the atmosphere which could prohibit snow from reaching the ground. The first round of snow begins in the early morning, we can expect it to last until lunchtime.

While snow will be possible throughout the day, especially to northern portions of Southeast Michigan, there will be a second round of snow that could move in as early as the late afternoon, but more likely just after dinnertime. The second round of snow will last until midnight.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Snowfall rates will be low, only topping out at half an inch per hour in our second round throughout Metro Detroit. Some areas north and into the thumb could see some heavier snow rates (around 1 inch per hour) during the evening.

Since daytime high temperatures will reach above-freezing into the upper 30s, our best chance for snow accumulations will be in the evening. Still, give yourself a little extra time Friday morning due to potentially slick road conditions during the first round of snowfall. Snowfall totals will depend on where you live.

Areas south of Interstate 94 will see minimal snow accumulations of around 1 inch or less. There is a slight chance of seeing some sleet during the evening in this area too. Areas north of I-94 to the M-59 corridor can expect 1-3 inches of snow. North of M-59 can expect 3-5 inches of snowfall.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast watch on air on CBS News Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, and streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, and PlutoTV.