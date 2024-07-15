Wind, flooding a concern as storm system moves through Southeast Michigan

Storms for today and for tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast (7/15/2024)

Storms for today and for tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast (7/15/2024)

Storms for today and for tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast (7/15/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - A large-scale storm system will bring the threat of flooding as well as some strong winds across Southeast Michigan through Tuesday.

A cold front associated with the system will bring a cool down by Thursday.

On Monday, heavy rain caused moderate flooding in the Hamburg area of Livingston County.

There is a slight risk (2/5) for western Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston, Lenawee and Monroe counties and a marginal risk (1/5) for Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Lapeer, Sanilac and central and eastern Wayne counties as strong winds and heavy rain move through on Tuesday.

The main storm threats include damaging winds at 60 mph or greater, flooding and small hail.

By Thursday, the system and the front will move out. Clear skies can be expected in Southeast Michigan, with highs in the mid-70s for Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the low and mid-80s for the weekend.