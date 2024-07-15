Watch CBS News
Wind, flooding a concern as storm system moves through Southeast Michigan

By Troy Bridges

/ CBS Detroit

Storms for today and for tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast (7/15/2024)
Storms for today and for tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast (7/15/2024) 02:41

(CBS DETROIT) - A large-scale storm system will bring the threat of flooding as well as some strong winds across Southeast Michigan through Tuesday.

A cold front associated with the system will bring a cool down by Thursday.

On Monday, heavy rain caused moderate flooding in the Hamburg area of Livingston County.

flood-alertswatch.png

There is a slight risk (2/5) for western Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston, Lenawee and Monroe counties and a marginal risk (1/5) for Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Lapeer, Sanilac and central and eastern Wayne counties as strong winds and heavy rain move through on Tuesday. 

spc-outlook-d1.png

The main storm threats include damaging winds at 60 mph or greater, flooding and small hail. 

severe-threat-scale.png

By Thursday, the system and the front will move out. Clear skies can be expected in Southeast Michigan, with highs in the mid-70s for Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the low and mid-80s for the weekend. 

