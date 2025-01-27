Wind Advisory in effect for Southeast Michigan on Monday

(CBS DETROIT) - Windy conditions are the main focus in our Monday forecast. A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for all of Southeast Michigan and most of the lower peninsula.

Expect sustained southwesterly winds 20 mph to 30 mph with winds gusting to between 45 mph to 50 mph. These winds can make driving difficult, can cause tree limbs to break and fall, and unsecured yard items to scatter.

Winds will decrease overnight, but windy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph will return on Wednesday.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast watch on CBS Detroit, CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on Pluto-TV.