Wildfire smoke returns to Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada could pose a problem for sensitive groups early this week.

Officials from the National Weather Service have issued an Air Quality Alert for parts of Michigan, although it won't be as bad as late June when the smoke had Detroiters waking up to some of the worst air quality in the world.

The air quality is listed as "moderate," meaning people who are unusually sensitive to the smoke should limit their outdoor activities.

The smoke is expected to clear out by Monday afternoon.

The Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow.gov website allows residents to keep up with the air quality in their area.

A cold front tracks through southeast Michigan today, bringing a low chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly east of I-75. Wildfire smoke fills in behind this front, refer to the latest Air Quality Alert for more details. #miwx pic.twitter.com/vrScJu04Zb — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 16, 2023

The maps show those living in the Chicago area this weekend are breathing some of the worst air around the Great Lakes.

According to the Associated Press, Canadian officials say it is the nation's worst wildfire season ever and they expect air quality to remain a concern through the summer, as long as the fires continue.

Hundreds of fires burning this summer have already scorched millions of acres of land.