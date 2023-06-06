National Weather Service issues statement for declining air quality

(CBS DETROIT) - Wildfire smoke from fires burning in Canada continues moving overhead on Tuesday.

However, fires in Ontario experienced an expansion in the afternoon north of Lake Huron.

A dense amount of wildfire smoke is moving overhead this evening, leading the National Weather Service to issue a Special Weather Statement for smoke coverage and air quality.

Smoke is moving from the north to south due to a northerly wind.

The primary counties of concern include Lapeer and St. Clair counties, with Sanilac, Huron, and Tuscola counties to the north in the Thumb.

Smoke is dense enough that you could smell smoky conditions at ground level in these areas.

Reductions in air quality are likely through these regions this evening as the smoke shifts south.

It's advised if you have pre-existing respiratory ailments like Asthma or Heart Disease that you limit any strenuous outdoor activities this evening.

To be clear, the air is not a hazard, but the quality is lower and more of a concern for those sensitive groups tonight until the smoke passes.