Whitmer calls for special election to fill 2 vacant Michigan House seats

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for a special election to fill two vacant seats in the Michigan House after the representatives were elected mayors in Metro Detroit.

Reps. Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman were elected mayors of Warren and Westland, respectively. The Democratic lawmakers represented Michigan's 13th and 25th House districts.

In a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Whitmer requested a special primary election to be held on Jan. 30, 2024, and a general election on April 16.

Republican and Democratic candidates who wish to run for the seats must file affidavits of identity and nominating petitions or filing fee by 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

"The Michigan Legislature had one of the most productive sessions in Michigan history thanks to Michiganders who elected leaders, like state representatives Coleman and Stone, to get things done on the issues that make a real difference in people's lives," Whitmer said in a written statement.

"As we look ahead to 2024, these special elections will ensure that Michiganders in the 13th and 25th districts have representation in Lansing working for them as soon as possible. I look forward to working with the next representatives from these districts when voters elect them in the new year."

Coleman won the election, beating interim Mayor Michael Londeau, who was sworn in on Jan. 17. Stone ran against George Dimas, who currently serves as the director of human resources for the city.

Stone and Coleman have since been sworn into office.

Michigan Democrats have controlled the governor's office and slim majorities in both chambers of the Legislature since January.

With the two vacancies, they temporarily lost control, eliminating their two-seat majority in the House and putting the chamber in a 54-54 deadlock until the special election.