Whitmer announces 110 new jobs coming to southeast Michigan

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that Cabinetworks Group is expanding in southeast Michigan, bringing 110 jobs to Livonia.

The project is expected to have a total capital investment of $14.2 million and create high-wage corporate and professional service jobs.

"Cabinetworks is driving $14.2 million of investment and creating 110 good jobs in Southeast Michigan, underscoring the strength of our talented workforce and building on our economic momentum," said Governor Whitmer. "We're pleased to support Cabinetworks' expansion in Livonia and look forward to working with the company as it continues to grow here and add jobs for Michiganders. Together, we can continue to send a clear message that everyone is welcome to make it in Michigan."

Cabinetworks, headquartered in Ann Arbor, is the country's largest privately-owned kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer. The company has 16 brands, including KraftMaid, Merillat and Yorktowne.

It currently has 14 manufacturing and assembly plants and five cabinet component manufacturing plants nationwide.

The company plans to move its headquarters to the new facility in Livonia. Due to this decision, which will bring several jobs to the state, the expansion is being supported by a $600,000 grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

According to Whitmer's office, Michigan was chosen over other states for this expansion due to the company's history in the state and its existing talent base.

"The decision by Cabinetworks to expand in Michigan underscores the strength of our business climate and talented workforce," said MEDC Sr. Vice President of Regional Prosperity Matt McCauley. "This project is a win for Southeast Michigan and for the entire state. We are grateful to Governor Whitmer, legislators from both parties, and local officials for their continued support for our programs that help make announcements like today's possible. We appreciate the work of our local partners in supporting our efforts to create high-skill jobs for our residents, and will continue working to earn investments, revitalize communities, and support our people as we encourage businesses of all sizes to make it in Michigan."