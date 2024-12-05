White Lake Township targeted by "sophisticated cybersecurity attack"

(CBS DETROIT) — White Lake Township was the victim of a "sophisticated cybersecurity attack" in November that targeted financial transactions, officials said.

According to the township, the incident occurred on Nov. 21 and "resulted in a compromised financial transaction related to a new issue of infrastructure bonds."

The White Lake Township Police Department is working with federal authorities as well as financial institutions impacted by the cyberattack.

As a result of the attack, the township has paused some aspects of its new civic center project. The township is conducting a review of its procedures and internal systems.

No further details about the incident have been released, and it remains an ongoing investigation.