Watch CBS News
Crime

White Lake Township targeted by "sophisticated cybersecurity attack"

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit opens warming centers amid cold temperatures, Lions host Packers and more top stories
Metro Detroit opens warming centers amid cold temperatures, Lions host Packers and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — White Lake Township was the victim of a "sophisticated cybersecurity attack" in November that targeted financial transactions, officials said.  

According to the township, the incident occurred on Nov. 21 and "resulted in a compromised financial transaction related to a new issue of infrastructure bonds."

The White Lake Township Police Department is working with federal authorities as well as financial institutions impacted by the cyberattack. 

As a result of the attack, the township has paused some aspects of its new civic center project. The township is conducting a review of its procedures and internal systems. 

No further details about the incident have been released, and it remains an ongoing investigation. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.