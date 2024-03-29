When will Metro Detroit see rain for Easter weekend?

Sunny for Good Friday but rain is on the way! NEXT Weather Forecast (3/29/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - Thursday's sunshine will continue into our day on Friday.

Temperatures start the day rather chilly again, with lows around 30 degrees. However, it's going to feel like the mid-20s. Temps will continue to warm into the mid-40s by lunchtime and top off at 53 degrees by late afternoon. Blue skies and sunshine will be abundant today, and winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Enjoy the dry weather and sunshine today. Chances for rain move in on Saturday, but thankfully, the weather will clear out for the majority of Easter Sunday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

