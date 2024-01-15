What's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday marks the 95th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth, with a federal holiday in place to honor the slain civil rights leader. With many workers and students getting an extended weekend, here's a look at what's open and what's not.

Retail

Major retailers and grocery chains including Kroger, Target and Walmart are open on Monday. Wholesale clubs Costco and Sam's Club are also open on MLK Day, and restaurant chains like Chick-fil-A and McDonald's are operating with regular business hours.

Post Office and delivery services

The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail on the holiday.

UPS is closed on Monday, with no UPS pickup or delivery service. UPS Store locations may be closed, so check with your local store for specific hours of operation. UPS Express service is available. FedEx is open, but express and ground economy are running on modified schedules.

Financial services

Most banks are closed, along with Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange.

Government agencies

Noncritical government services including libraries, city offices and the Department of Motor Vehicles are shuttered.

National Parks

MLK Day brings the first of six free entry days of 2024 to any of the more than 400 U.S. National Parks.