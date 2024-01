Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of MLK Jr., reflects on her family's legacy 15-year-old Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, reflects on her family's legacy in her first children's book, "We Dream a World." She oins "CBS Mornings" to share her hopes for the younger generation and what she would say to her grandparents today.