What happens next now that Prop 3 has passed?

(CBS DETROIT) - Nearly 60 percent of Michigan voters voted yes on Prop 3, casting their ballots in support of the measure that will make abortion and other reproductive services a constitutional right.

What some may describe as the end to a long, challenging fight is what others could see as the beginning of another chapter in the political battle between supporters of pro-life and pro-choice.

Steve Liedel, who is an attorney and legal counsel for Reproductive Freedom For All, doesn't exactly see it that way.

"The voters of Michigan sent a clear message," he said.

Liedel said any litigation challenging the measure is unlikely.

"You can't challenge a provision of the Constitution for being unconstitutional," Liedel said. "And that's why I say, I don't see how or why any sort of litigation is likely."

The passage of Prop 3 also means the 1931 law in Michigan that banned most abortions is no longer enforceable and lawsuits challenging the law would become moot. Liedel expects the legislature will repeal it entirely during the next session.

However, some still believe there could be long-shot court challenges related to parental consent and the proposal's impact on current healthcare laws.

Rebecca Kiessling who was a part of the opposition campaign called Right to Life, said a counter ballot proposal could be opponents only chance at reversing prop 3 or mitigating its impact.

"We're going to have to introduce amendments to the Michigan Constitution that will specifically make it clear that there must be parental consent, that there is to be no taxpayer funding of abortion and no Medicaid funding abortion," she said. And so I would imagine we'll get that effort underway and do the petition drive and raise funds to be able to do that effort."

Under law, a constitutional amendment approved by voters must take effect 45 days after the election.

The proposal is expected to become law as soon as December 24th.