Westland to host adoption event in partnership with Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Westland will be working with Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control this weekend to help dogs find a home.

The free event is scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hometown Pets (968 N. Newburgh Road).

Anyone interested can apply and take the dog home that day.

Find Your New Best Friend -🐕Hometown Pets (968 N. Newburgh Rd., Westland, MI) will be hosting an adoption event on February 25th from 11am-2pm for adoptable dogs from @friendsofdacc (Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control). pic.twitter.com/TgkpL0yon8 — City of Westland (@CityOfWestland) February 20, 2023

All of the dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Adopters will receive flea, tick and heartworm prevention medicine for the dogs and bag filled with toys and treats.

According to the Friends of DACC website, there is a $100 suggested dog fee donation.

To see all available dogs, visit www.friendsofdacc.org/adoptable