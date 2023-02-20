Pistons, Red Wings offering special tickets to support Detroit Animal Care and Control

Meet Maracus! She is a two-year-old Labrador Retriever/Boston Terrier up for adoption at Detroit Animal Care and Control. Detroit Animal Care and Control

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons and the Detroit Red Wings are partnering with Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC) to help raise money to support the shelter.

Both teams are offering special packages for a specific game.

On Thursday, March 9, the Pistons are offering a special deal for the 7 p.m. game against the Charlotte Hornets in honor of National Adoption Week.

Tickets start at $20, and the package includes a ticket to the game, a donation to the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control, a post-game free throw on the court and a Detroit Pistons gift.

In addition, DACC will have an info station at Portal 18 and have a few dogs with them.

To purchase a ticket for this event, visit here.

The Detroit Red Wings are also offering a special package in partnership with DACC. This will happen for their game on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. in honor of National Puppy Day.

According to DACC, the two options are $69 tickets in Section 104 and $39 tickets in Section 230.

The ticket packages include a ticket to the game, a donation to the friends of DACC and a Red Wings beach blanket. If you would like to purchase a ticket for the game, you can contact Heather at 734-658-8134.

For more information on DACC and the adoptable dogs, visit here.