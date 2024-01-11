Shots fired during altercations in West Bloomfield, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - The West Bloomfield Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in a West Bloomfield parking lot Tuesday evening.

At about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, a witness told police they saw some males in their late teens and early 20s get into a fight in the parking lot at 4301 Orchard Lake Road, which resulted in shots being fired by one of the males.

Police say everyone left the area before officers arrived.

There are no known injuries at this time. In addition, police say none of the males involved in the fight attend West Bloomfield Schools.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Bloomfield police at 248-975-9200.