West Bloomfield doctor illegally distributed more than 7K oxycodone pills, feds say

(CBS DETROIT) - A West Bloomfield doctor pleaded guilty to illegally distributing more than 7,000 oxycodone pills.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 61-year-old Scott Henry Cooper faces up to 87 months. He is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 24.

Federal officials say Cooper worked as a primary care physician at a medical clinic in West Bloomfield between 2013 and 2018 where he was required to see low-income patients. Cooper admitted that he didn't like seeing his controlled substance patients and prescribed drugs without seeing them.

Officials say Cooper even wrote monthly prescriptions for one patient who was in prison for nearly three years. The patient's relative picked up the drugs from the clinic's front desk. In total, Cooper prescribed more than 7,000 dosage units.

In on instance, he prescribed 120 dosage units of oxycodone to that patient on Oct. 16, 2017.

"A doctor who supplies a patient with addictive and dangerous controlled substances without assessing the patient's need for the drugs endangers the patient and the community," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a press release. "My office is committed to keeping highly addictive opioids off the street, and we will aggressively investigate and prosecute doctors who illegally distribute controlled substances."

Cooper has not prescribed controlled substances since June 2020 due to bond conditions from the court.

"Dr. Cooper's actions were reckless and criminal. This type of negligence by medical personnel is what fuels addiction. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and hold accountable those who act illegally and put patients' health and safety at risk," said Special Agent in Charge Orville Green said in a press release.