Weekend weather forecast: Sunshine and warmth build for holiday travel

(CBS DETROIT) - Sunshine remains abundant for the coming holiday weekend as people all across Michigan hit the roads or take to the skies.

If you are headed "Up North" for the coming weekend, the forecast continues to be beautiful.

However, temperatures will vary greatly based on proximity to the water and the direction of the wind.

Cooler air in the northeastern portion of the Mitten is likely, including on Mackinac Island, where the surrounding water temperature remains cool in the 40s.

Warmer conditions exist in the western areas as well as in the center of the northern Mitten.

Should you be traveling elsewhere in the region, more of the same exists both days this weekend.

Cooler conditions in northern and eastern Ohio are possible as the wind brings cool air off of Lake Erie.

Heat climbs to the 80s in Indianapolis and Minneapolis away from lake-cooled air, while Chicago will also see a breeze holding highs in the 70s.

If you are headed to any Great Lakes beaches please note that water temperatures are very cool and can be dangerous to swim in.

Even if the air temperature is in the 80s, water temperatures in the 40s and 50s can cause hypothermia.

Beach hazards from currents can also be possible.

You can track that risk using the Beach Hazards map on our website here: Current Beach Hazards Map

Be sure to share your weekend pictures and video with us here: submit pictures and videos here