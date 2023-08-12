Weather warnings issued in Southeast Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The National Weather Service issued multiple weather warnings in Southeast Michigan on Friday.
The following warning is effective until 9:30 p.m.
- Tornado warning issued for Fenton, Fenton Lake and Linden
The following warnings are effective until 9:45 p.m.
- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Flint, Rochester Hills and Burton
- Tornado warning issued for Holly and Ortonville
The following warning is effective until 10:15 p.m.
- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Howell, Brighton and Fowlerville
The following warning is effective until 10:30 p.m.
- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Troy, Farmington Hills and Southfield
The following warning is effective until 11:45 p.m.
- Flash flood warning issued for Flint, Burton and Swartz Creek
