Weather warnings issued in Southeast Michigan

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 11, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The National Weather Service issued multiple weather warnings in Southeast Michigan on Friday.

The following warning is effective until 9:30 p.m.

Tornado warning issued for Fenton, Fenton Lake and Linden

The following warnings are effective until 9:45 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Flint, Rochester Hills and Burton

Tornado warning issued for Holly and Ortonville

The following warning is effective until 10:15 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Howell, Brighton and Fowlerville

The following warning is effective until 10:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Troy, Farmington Hills and Southfield

The following warning is effective until 11:45 p.m.

Flash flood warning issued for Flint, Burton and Swartz Creek