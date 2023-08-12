Watch CBS News
Weather warnings issued in Southeast Michigan

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The National Weather Service issued multiple weather warnings in Southeast Michigan on Friday.

The following warning is effective until 9:30 p.m.

  • Tornado warning issued for Fenton, Fenton Lake and Linden

The following warnings are effective until 9:45 p.m.

  • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Flint, Rochester Hills and Burton
  • Tornado warning issued for Holly and Ortonville

The following warning is effective until 10:15 p.m.

  • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Howell, Brighton and Fowlerville 

The following warning is effective until 10:30 p.m.

  • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Troy, Farmington Hills and Southfield

The following warning is effective until 11:45 p.m.

  • Flash flood warning issued for Flint, Burton and Swartz Creek

First published on August 11, 2023 / 9:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

