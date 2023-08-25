Weather service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Canton

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Canton Thursday night as severe storms moved through southeast Michigan.

The tornado produced 80 mph winds and touched down northwest of Pheasant Run Golf Course and tracked southeast. It dissipated north of the Lower River Rouge.

The National Weather Service says dozens of trees were downed and uprooted as the tornado reached Sheldon Road, and a tree fell on a house.

The overnight storms caused flooding throughout Canton, which prompted some drivers to abandon their cars.