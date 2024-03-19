Watch CBS News
Wayne woman charged in death of 8-year-old daughter

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Wayne woman has been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of her 8-year-old daughter, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says. 

At about 5:19 a.m. Saturday, March 16, Wayne police responded to a home in the 35200 block of Phyllis Street for a report of a child not breathing. 

When officers arrived, they found the child in her bedroom unresponsive and having suffered from several injuries to her head and neck. The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

The mother is expected to be arraigned after 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 1:02 PM EDT

