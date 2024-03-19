Wayne woman charged in death of 8-year-old daughter

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Wayne woman has been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of her 8-year-old daughter, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says.

At about 5:19 a.m. Saturday, March 16, Wayne police responded to a home in the 35200 block of Phyllis Street for a report of a child not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found the child in her bedroom unresponsive and having suffered from several injuries to her head and neck. The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The mother is expected to be arraigned after 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.