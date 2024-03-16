Michigan State Police investigate death of 8-year-old in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detectives with the Michigan State Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old child in Wayne which officials are calling "suspicious."

Detectives are interviewing the parents and conducting an evidence search of the home on Phyllis Street, which has been cordoned off with police tape.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said that officers were requested to assist by the Wayne Police, which also requested the MPS Forensic lab.

No details have been released about the nature of the death or why it has been deemed suspicious.

Lt. Shaw said that there is no danger to the neighborhood, which is located near Wayne and Van Born Roads.

The results of an autopsy on the child are pending.