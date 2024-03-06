Watch CBS News
Wayne State University board approves alcohol sales at football, basketball games

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne State University said its Board of Governors on Wednesday approved the sale of alcohol at football and men's and women's basketball games in the 2024-2025 season.

A spokesperson said the board voted unanimously in favor of sales at Tom Adams Field and the Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Wayne State would join other universities in the state, including the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, to allow alcohol to be sold during sporting events.

U of M was the latest, beginning its sales on Feb. 2 at Crisler Center Yost Arena. At that time, the university said the liquor license at the Big House was not yet implemented as it reviews data and experiences at the other facilities.

