University of Michigan to begin alcohol sales Feb. 2 at Crisler Center, Yost Arena

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan announced it will begin alcohol sales on Friday, Feb. 2, at Crisler Center and Yost Arena, more than three months after applying for a license.

Alcohol will be available for upcoming events including Friday's wrestling match, men's basketball and women's gymnastics on Saturday, women's basketball on Feb, 6, and the ice hockey game on Feb. 9.

Each transaction will be limited to two drinks per person.

U of M's Board of Regents voted in October 2023 to apply for a liquor license for Crisler Center, Yost Arena and Michigan Stadium. This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to allow public universities to sell alcohol at stadiums and arenas.

The university says the liquor license at the Big House is not yet implemented as they review data and experiences at the other facilities.