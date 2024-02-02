Wayne County prosecutors file appeal in Detroit police officer assault case

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that it has filed an appeal in the dismissal of charges against a former Detroit police officer accused of fatally assaulting a man.

Juwan Marquise-Alexander Brown, 29, was arraigned in December for manslaughter after prosecutors say he punched 71-year-old Dayrl Vance in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Prosecutors say on Sept. 1, 2023, Brown responded to the 4100 block of Woodward Avenue due to Vance allegedly being "disorderly." Following a dispatch, the two men got into a verbal altercation when Brown struck Vance.

A medical examiner determined he died from blunt force trauma to the head from the punch.

The case against Brown was dismissed in January after 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King ruled that there was insufficient evidence to bind over the case to trial. At the time, prosecutors said that they were planning to appeal the case.

The appeal has been assigned to Judge Nicholas Hathaway.