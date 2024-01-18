Charges dismissed against Detroit Police Officer in connection to fatal assault

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Charges were dismissed against a Detroit Police Officer in connection to the fatal assault of Daryl Vance, 71, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

In September 2023, while on duty, Juwan Marquise-Alexander Brown, 29, had a verbal altercation with Vance, leading Brown to allegedly punch Vance in the face, officials said.

Vance then fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. He was taken to the hospital where he died on Sept. 21.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined Vance's death was caused by blunt force trauma to his head from the punch.

Brown was arraigned in December with manslaughter and received a $100,000 bond, prosecutors said.

Arraigned: Detroit police officer arraigned in fatal assault of 71-year-old man

36th District Court Judge Kenneth King dismissed the case Thursday at the preliminary examination, citing insufficient evidence to bind over the case to the trial court.

"The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office respectfully disagrees with the court's decision and will be appealing the dismissal of the charges," Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said.