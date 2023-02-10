Wayne County man with extensive criminal record, arrested after removing tether

"When you have people who have a history of violence and criminal behavior they need to be locked up," said Wyandotte Deputy Chief of Police Archie Hamilton.

Hamilton said he is tired of career criminals like Tobias Catron getting out of jail easily and then committing more crimes.

According to court records, Catron, 26, has been convicted of a dozen violent offenses including possessing a firearm as a felon, armed robbery and fleeing police.

Back in November, CBS spoke with Deputy Chief Hamilton about Catron after he lead Wyandotte Police on a high speed chase through several cities. The chase ended in downtown Detroit. However, Catron got out of jail after posting a personal bond and being required to wear two tethers.

"I don't know how anyone in their right mind with good intentions can look at that criminal history and say, yeah we should release that person we're not endangering the public," Deputy Chief Hamilton explained.

Last week, police said Catron removed both of those tethers as his next court date approached.

An Absconder unit involving the Michigan Department of Corrections, Wayne County Sheriff's Department and the Detroit Police Department arrested Catron earlier this week.

Deputy Chief Hamilton said he wanted to make clear to judges that may preside over Catron's case that he doesn't deserve a lenient bond.

"Ultimately when you let a guy like Tobias Catron free, you endanger the public, cuz this guy won't stop, this is what he does, he victimizes people," Hamilton said.

Deputy Chief Hamilton said, moving forward, lawmakers need to address the issue of bond reform. U