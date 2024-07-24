Water rescues on rise in Huron River following heavy rains, authorities say

Ann Arbor Fire Department says water rescues in Huron River on the rise

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Ann Arbor Fire Department has been busy conducting water rescues from the Huron River, including a recent incident involving two adults and a child.

The rescue took place just after 8 p.m. on July 17.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said the individuals pulled out of the river were lucky to have walked away unharmed after they were found clinging to a tree.

"None of them had life preservers on, and it could very easily have been a tragic situation," said Kennedy.

Due to heavy rainfall in the days before that rescue, water levels had risen 2 feet. Kennedy said the department has conducted six water rescues this summer.

"The issue has been a lack of life jackets and, unfortunately, too much alcohol," he said.

The Argo Park Canoe Livery is a popular launch point for kayakers and tubers. While the water is calm leading up to the cascades after heavy rains, the river below can pick up speed and fast.

Ericka Neal enjoys tubing down the river each summer. She said she has never felt unsafe, and her family has a safety plan in place.

"My girls are really strong swimmers," said Neal. "If it's shallow water, then we rely on their swimming skills. If it's deeper water, we do life jackets."

The U.S. Geological Survey offers an online tool that tracks the river's gage height in real time.

Kennedy said to always use a lifejacket when on the water since conditions can quickly shift.