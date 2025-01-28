Water main breaks under repair in Berkely, Taylor, Gibraltar

(CBS DETROIT) - Water mains continue to break in Metro Detroit as a result of the winter weather and temperature fluctuations.

The latest reports included from Taylor, as city officials there reported Tuesday that crews were dealing with eight water main breaks across the community.

And in Berkely, the Department of Public Works is addressing "multiple water main breaks that have arisen in the city over the past two days." The repair locations include Harvard Road between Mortenson Boulevard and Berkely Avenue.

Gibraltar city officials then reported a water main break Tuesday morning on Young Drive between South Gibraltar Road and Worth Street. Those who are in that affected area should check their water, city officials said.

"When the problem is corrected, usually your tap water will be hazy," said the announcement on the city of Taylor's website. "Please let the cold water run until the discoloration vanishes and the water becomes clear."

Parts of Detroit, Harper Woods and Dearborn also have been plagued with water main breaks in recent days.

