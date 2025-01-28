Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main breaks under repair in Berkely, Taylor, Gibraltar

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Wind returns Tuesday afternoon to the Detroit area
Wind returns Tuesday afternoon to the Detroit area 03:15

(CBS DETROIT) - Water mains continue to break in Metro Detroit as a result of the winter weather and temperature fluctuations. 

The latest reports included from Taylor, as city officials there reported Tuesday that crews were dealing with eight water main breaks across the community.  

And in Berkely, the Department of Public Works is addressing "multiple water main breaks that have arisen in the city over the past two days." The repair locations include Harvard Road between Mortenson Boulevard and Berkely Avenue. 

Gibraltar city officials then reported a water main break Tuesday morning on Young Drive between South Gibraltar Road and Worth Street. Those who are in that affected area should check their water, city officials said.

"When the problem is corrected, usually your tap water will be hazy," said the announcement on the city of Taylor's website. "Please let the cold water run until the discoloration vanishes and the water becomes clear." 

Parts of Detroit, Harper Woods and Dearborn also have been plagued with water main breaks in recent days. 
 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.