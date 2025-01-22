Water returns to residents as water main repairs continue in Detroit neighborhood

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit city leaders say it's not uncommon to have five water main breaks a day during the winter, but when temperatures are in the single digits, it can be up to 20 a day.

That's exactly what repair crews have been dealing with since the start of the week. Eleven city crews are working around the clock to make repairs as quickly as possible.

For days, crews making repairs have faced challenges.

"Everything takes longer. The men and women out here are, you know, subject to frostbite and the elements they need to warm up occasionally," said Sam Smalley, deputy director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD).

The number of breaks continues to fluctuate every day.

"We're basically just treading water until this frigid temperature warms up a little bit back into the 20s or 30s," Smalley said.

One of the worst breaks near Vaughn and Constance streets has been fixed.

"The response was pretty fast. I guess within colder temperatures, it's not going to go away instantly, but I feel like they do the best that they can," said homeowner Ashley Hampton.

An engineering analysis was completed to assess ongoing flooding concerns in that neighborhood.

"Not only a Vaughn, but also plain view the next street over, and we are going to rapidly accelerate the design and replacement of both of those water mains so that those blocks don't continue to get interrupted service," Smalley said.

"If you notice any discoloration, please give us a call. But if there is any discoloration, usually if you will flush from your maybe from the basement and middle floor or top floor. If you hit all of those, it'll clear up quite quickly."

City leaders say that in most cases, the water continues to flow, maintaining positive water pressure throughout the system. They recommend keeping the water moving through your service line this winter. A slow drip from a kitchen or bathroom faucet will do the trick. And make sure there's a heat source somewhere in the basement near the water meter to prevent it from freezing.