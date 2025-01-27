Water to be shut off in part of Harper Woods because of main break

Dearborn residents without water after several water main breaks, city says

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Water will be shut off for three to four hours in several blocks of Harper Woods Monday as the city's Department of Public Works crews handle a water main break.

This is one of multiple water main breaks that have happened during the past two weeks in the Metro Detroit area, including some in Dearborn over the weekend.

The Harper Woods water main break is near 20951 Norwood Drive, which is south of Vernier Road between Interstate 94 and Mack Avenue.

"The shut off will affect multiple blocks in all directions," city officials said.

Once the water is shut off in that neighborhood, estimated around 10 a.m., residents should plan on it being out of service for three to four hours.

"You may want to store some water to use your toilet. Please move vehicles from the area. After repairs are made, please run water until it is clear before using," the announcement said.