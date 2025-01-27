Watch CBS News
Local News

Water to be shut off in part of Harper Woods because of main break

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Dearborn residents without water after several water main breaks, city says
Dearborn residents without water after several water main breaks, city says 00:46

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Water will be shut off for three to four hours in several blocks of Harper Woods Monday as the city's Department of Public Works crews handle a water main break. 

This is one of multiple water main breaks that have happened during the past two weeks in the Metro Detroit area, including some in Dearborn over the weekend. 

The Harper Woods water main break is near 20951 Norwood Drive, which is south of Vernier Road between Interstate 94 and Mack Avenue.  

"The shut off will affect multiple blocks in all directions," city officials said. 

Once the water is shut off in that neighborhood, estimated around 10 a.m., residents should plan on it being out of service for three to four hours.  

"You may want to store some water to use your toilet. Please move vehicles from the area. After repairs are made, please run water until it is clear before using," the announcement said. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.