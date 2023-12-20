Watch Michigan take on Alabama at Emagine Theaters

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for their upcoming game against Alabama at the Rose Bowl. And if you're not able to attend in person, no worries. Emagine Theaters in Metro Detroit has you covered.

The company will live stream the Jan. 1 game at eight theaters. They will also be offering game day concession specials such as a "Michigan Drink," an "Alabama Drink" and other snacks.

Tickets are $20 a person and can be purchased on Emagine Theaters' website, the Emagine app, or at participating box offices.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Emagine Theaters live streaming Rose Bowl

Emagine Saline

Emagine Royal Oak

Emagine Rochester Hills

Emagine Novi

Emagine Canton

Emagine Palladium

Emagine Woodhaven

Quality 10 Powered by Emagine

This will be the third year in a row that the Wolverines will make an appearance at the Rose Bowl after beating Iowa on Dec. 2 in the Big Ten championship.

The winner of the Rose Bowl will move on to the National Championship on Jan. 8.