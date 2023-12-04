Rose Bowl featuring Michigan is second hottest bowl game this season, data shows

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Wolverines are heading to the Rose Bowl and the game is considered to be one of the hottest bowl games in terms of ticket prices.

According to Vivid Seats, the game is the second hottest of this season with an average ticket price of $456.

It comes after the Sugar Bowl (Washington vs. Texas) with an average $785 ticket price and is followed by the Orange Bowl (Georgia vs. Florida State) at $272, the Fiesta Bowl (Liberty vs. Oregon) at $208, and the Cotton Bowl (Ohio State vs. Missouri) at $195.

Additionally, data shows that fans are traveling the furthest to the Rose Bowl out of all 46 bowl games.

Michigan has less than a month before they take on Alabama Crimson Tide on New Year's Day.

The Wolverines dominated the Big Ten championship against Iowa with a 26-0 win, putting them in the top spot of the College Football Playoff after Georgia fell to Alabama.

Michigan also extended its school record of consecutive wins over Big Ten foes to 25.

The game against Iowa was the first with coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines after a three-game suspension. It was also the team's third straight outright conference victory.