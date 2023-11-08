Watch Live: UAW President Shawn Fain discusses the union's wins at Detroit's Big Three automakers

(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain will discuss the union's wins at Detroit's Big Three automakers Wednesday afternoon.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of Fain's discussion at 3 p.m.

Wednesday's discussion comes as tentative agreements have been reached with Ford, Stellantis and General Motors.

As of Tuesday, 98% of UAW Ford workers have been called back from the strike or strike-related layoffs.

