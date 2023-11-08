Watch CBS News
Autos

Watch Live: UAW President Shawn Fain discusses the union's wins at Detroit's Big Three automakers

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain will discuss the union's wins at Detroit's Big Three automakers Wednesday afternoon. 

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of Fain's discussion at 3 p.m. 

Wednesday's discussion comes as tentative agreements have been reached with Ford, Stellantis and General Motors

As of Tuesday, 98% of UAW Ford workers have been called back from the strike or strike-related layoffs. 

How to watch 

CBS News Detroit 

CBS News app 

Pluto TV 

Apple TV 

Amazon Fire TV 

First published on November 8, 2023 / 2:12 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.