Michigan Ford workers called back to work as voting continues
(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers members are continuing to vote on a proposed contract with Ford after a six-week strike. In the meantime, the automaker has called back its workers who were temporarily laid off.
The company says 98% of its employees have been called back from the strike or strike-related layoffs as of Tuesday. In Michigan, Ford announced layoffs across Metro Detroit.
Here is a breakdown of Ford plants in Michigan that have called back workers:
Dearborn Stamping Plant
- 100% of employees have been called back from temporary layoffs
Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant
- 100% of employees have been called back from temporary layoffs
Livonia Transmission Plant
- 100% of employees have been called back so far from temporary layoffs
Michigan Assembly Plant
- 100% of employees have been called back to work
Rawsonville Components Plant
- 100% of employees have been called back from temporary layoffs
Sterling Axle Plant
- 100% of employees have been called back so far from temporary layoffs
The automaker was the first of Detroit's Big Three to reach a tentative deal with UAW, followed by Stellantis and General Motors. The deal included a 25% wage increase and the reinstatement of Ford's pre-2009 cost-of-living adjustment.
On Thursday, Nov. 2, it was announced that the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne voted in favor of the company's agreement with the union. The plant was the first of three facilities to go on strike on Sept. 15.
According to the automaker, 16 facilities have voted on the deal as of Tuesday, Nov. 7.
