Michigan Ford workers called back to work as voting continues

(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers members are continuing to vote on a proposed contract with Ford after a six-week strike. In the meantime, the automaker has called back its workers who were temporarily laid off.

The company says 98% of its employees have been called back from the strike or strike-related layoffs as of Tuesday. In Michigan, Ford announced layoffs across Metro Detroit.

Here is a breakdown of Ford plants in Michigan that have called back workers:

Dearborn Stamping Plant

100% of employees have been called back from temporary layoffs

Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant

100% of employees have been called back from temporary layoffs

Livonia Transmission Plant

100% of employees have been called back so far from temporary layoffs

Michigan Assembly Plant

100% of employees have been called back to work

Rawsonville Components Plant

100% of employees have been called back from temporary layoffs

Sterling Axle Plant

100% of employees have been called back so far from temporary layoffs

The automaker was the first of Detroit's Big Three to reach a tentative deal with UAW, followed by Stellantis and General Motors. The deal included a 25% wage increase and the reinstatement of Ford's pre-2009 cost-of-living adjustment.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, it was announced that the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne voted in favor of the company's agreement with the union. The plant was the first of three facilities to go on strike on Sept. 15.

According to the automaker, 16 facilities have voted on the deal as of Tuesday, Nov. 7.