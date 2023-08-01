Watch CBS News
WATCH LIVE: Oxford High School shooter appears in court for Miller hearing

(CBS DETROIT) - Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will appear in court Tuesday for the third day of a Miller hearing ahead of his sentencing in the November 2021 shooting deaths of four students.   

Throughout Tuesday, CBS News Detroit will be joined in studio by defense attorneys Terry Johnson and Lillian Diallo to break down the hearing.    

The Miller hearing will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. 

Following Friday's emotional day in court, the hearing is expected to conclude Tuesday. 

How to watch Tuesday

You can watch live coverage of Thursday and Friday's hearing at the video player above or streaming live on the following free apps:

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit app 

Pluto TV

First published on August 1, 2023 / 8:08 AM

